AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Eleven days after starting a GoFundMe to help their 79-year-old dishwasher keep her car and pay her bills, an Auburn diner raised over $16,000 to meet its goal and help its employee out.

On Monday, the GoFundMe set up by Alicia Price, owner of North Street Main Diner in Auburn, surpassed its $16,000 goal to help Lou Ann Antrup pay off her car along with a few months of rent and other bills.

As of 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the GoFundMe had raised $16,720 through 338 donations.

When Antrup last spoke with WANE 15 on March 13, she said she appreciated everything Price had done for her.

“She has been a big help to me,” Antrup said. “[If not] for her, I’d probably be in a hole.”

Price had also been taking cash donations at the diner during the fundraiser, but it is not known how much extra money she raised at the diner.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.