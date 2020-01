AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Not one, but two themes for the 2020 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival: celebrating the “120th Anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Company” and “Women Behind the Wheel.”

The poster is the third that Auburn artist Amanda Peet has created for the ACD Festival. The poster was officially unveiled at the Saturday ACD Board of Directors’ meeting and dinner.

The 2020 festival in Auburn goes from August 29 to September 5.