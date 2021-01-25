Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival releases 2021 poster

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has released this year’s poster – a salute to the roaring twenties.

The festival’s 65th year will celebrate the Roaring 20’s, featuring Women behind the Wheel, as chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.

“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is honored to be partners with the Festival and the Club which all work in tandem to preserve and celebrate the history of the finest marques of American automotive history,” said Brandon Anderson, Executive Director and CEO for the ACDA Museum.

Amanda Peet, a graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated that she worked approximately 100 hours to create this year’s poster, which included many hours of research.

“I’m excited to unveil my fourth festival poster. It was, for the second time, exciting to feature women behind the wheel. Like everyone, I’m looking forward to–while keeping my fingers crossed–a great festival,” Peet said.

The car from which she drew some of her inspiration for the artwork, a 1927 Auburn Cabriolet, is on loan and displayed year-round at the ACDA Museum in Auburn.

“Typically the exterior of a car has been featured in past posters, which makes this year’s even more special. This year Amanda has prominently added a young lady—a flapper who epitomizes that decade—who appears as though she is stepping into the car to take the wheel, exposing the car’s beautiful interior,” said Leslie Peel, ACD Festival Executive Director. “Her white scarf seemingly floating in the air creates a feeling of movement and fun. To me, that seems to aptly describe our festival—fun, forward-moving, fast-paced”.

The 2021 poster will go on sale this spring at the ACD Festival office, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and The National Automotive and Truck Museum, the museum said. Proceeds from the sale of the poster support these museums and the Festival.

The 2021 artwork will be also be featured throughout the year on tee shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the Festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto, Indiana – all of which the museum said supports the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage”.

Plans are well underway for this year’s festivities which include but are not limited to:

The Cheers to the Festival kick-off event on Saturday, Aug. 28

Garage Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29

Friday Cruise-In on Sept. 3

Saturday’s Parade of Classics on Sept. 4

“Although we were unable to hold last year’s festival due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to an even better event this year. We hope to see you all this fall,” said Mike Boswell, President of the ACD Festival Board of Directors.

To watch the poster reveal video, visit the ACD Festival’s Facebook page.

For more information regarding 2021 ACD Festival events, donation and sponsorship opportunities and merchandise sales, visit www.acdfestival.org, contact the festival by email at information@acdfestival.org, or call 260-925-3600.