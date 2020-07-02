Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival canceled ‘out of an abundance of caution’

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The popular Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn has been canceled amid the coronavirus threat.

The festival, held annual on Labor Day weekend, was set to celebrate its 64th year, and the 120th anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Company.

Festival planners consulted with local health officials, government authorities and festivals partners before the festival’s board of directors voted to cancel the festival Wednesday night.

“We have continued to monitor the COVID-19 presence in our area, as well as across the country since we host thousands of attendees yearly, many of whom come from all over the United States and internationally,” said ACD Festival Executive Director Leslie Peel. “Many months have been spent in discussions as how to best proceed in order to keep those in our community and those who attend as safe as possible. We also realized and considered the tremendous burden our local businesses and community have endured these last few months, and the impact of the ACD Festival for added business. This is not a decision to which the board of directors arrived lightly, but one made out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping the health and safety of our community, volunteers, vendors and attendees as our top priority.”

Peel said festival organizers were now focused on planning for a “bigger and better” 2021 festival.

RM Sotheby’s told WANE 15 it was “moving forward” with its Auburn Fall collector car auction at the Auburn Auction Park.