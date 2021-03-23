Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum receives highest national museum recognition

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced that it has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums.

The accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies and to the museum-going public, the press release said. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACDAM) was initially accredited in 1997. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

“Accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums signifies that the Museum is committed to excellence through the highest professional standards for education, public service, collections care, good governance practices, and ethical behavior,” states Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the museum. “We are very proud of our museum and this recognition further validates our hard work and commitment to being a top-tier institution that serves the public.”

The museum’s reaccreditation report authored by its peer reviewers stated, “ACDAM is exemplary in many ways. The quality of its overall presentation is commendable, and local community members and enthusiasts of vintage automobiles and Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg products appear to hold it in very high regard. Its connections to the historic structure that it occupies is strong and unique as well. The museum field should be very proud of having this institution in its ranks.”

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, just over 1070 are currently accredited. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is one of only 26 museums accredited in Indiana.

Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers, the press release said. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance president and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”