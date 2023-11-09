Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announces the return of its Free Access Days. Museum staff will welcome the public to the museum in a unique way on November 11 and March 16 of 2024. Museum officials say Free Access Day is a chance for people of all abilities to visit and engage with new sensory-friendly programming.

Free Access Days include additional staff and volunteers, access to sensory backpacks, a quiet space, and hands-on activities designed for visitors with disabilities. People of all ability levels are welcome. Educators, homeschool groups, group homes, and other groups who serve individuals of all ages with disabilities are welcome to sign up to receive a kit for free. 90 kits are available for anyone within the following counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley. Click here to reserve an Accessible Activity classroom kit.

Museum officials say they want groups of all ages and abilities to know they’re welcome to learn at the museum. There is no cost of admission on Free Access Days for those living with a disability, as well as their families and caregivers. Pre-registration online is required. You can register for Free Access Day by clicking here.