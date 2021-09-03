Auburn Auction returns to auction park welcoming thousands

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — For more than 50 years, the Auburn Auction has welcomed thousands of car enthusiasts. This year was no different with hundreds of cars up for auction at the Auburn Auction Park.

But with plans filed to turn the Auburn Auction into a sports complex many have questioned what the future holds for the beloved Labor Day Tradition.

In July, documents were filed with the Auburn Building, Planning and Development Department. Those documents showed plans to turn the park into a new sports complex.

Plans for the sports complex call for the renovation of an existing building for 10 indoor basketball courts, and the development of four outdoor soccer fields, one indoor soccer field and eight baseball fields.

However, WANE 15 checked with the city’s planning and development department and learned the official sale of the property, and a complete application had not been filed. We have reached out to developers who filed the plans and have not heard back.

For now, the 150-acre property will stay an auction park, and several Auburn residents and auction attendees who spoke with WANE 15 hope it stays that way.

The four-day event continues Saturday.

