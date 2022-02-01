Auburn auction house to expand Labor Day event

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) With news that RM Sotheby’s has sold the Auburn Auction Park where classic car auctions were held for decades, another auction house has decided to expand its presence over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Worldwide Auctioneers plans to expand its September sale to a 3-day event.

File photo courtesy Worldwide Auctioneers

“Auburn is the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America and we were excited to give our customers a taste of the magic last year, with multiple million dollar sales and some emphatic sales records,” said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. “Our focus to date has been on presenting high-end, boutique-style evening sales, however the market has demanded a larger and grander affair from us here in Auburn. Our emphasis will continue to be on curating the most varied offering of quality cars that represent the very best of their type, but on a considerably bigger scale.”

The Auburn Auction is scheduled to run from September 1 -3, 2022, at Worldwide’s Indiana headquarters located at Kruse Plaza on the west side of I-69 at the same interchange as the former Auburn Auction Park. campus.

Visitors will find what’s described as a diverse selection of exceptional pre-war automobiles, racecars, sports, customs, classics and select American muscle cars, showcasing hundreds of vehicles including significant no-reserve collections, select memorabilia and a curated marketplace of automotive lifestyle vendors. Early consignments include an authentic and impeccably documented 1925 Bugatti Type 35A Grand Prix, with period racing history and a roster of former keepers that includes Louis Chiron’s patron, Fred Hoffman.