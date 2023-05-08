PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investing an ATV crash that left a man seriously hurt. It happened Sunday evening in Paulding County.

Police and medics responded to the crash around 9:10 p.m. on County Road 72 near Township Road 79 in Blue Creek Township. That’s about 7 miles east of Payne, Ohio.

42-year-old Matthew Roy Glass was traveling east on CR 72 when the ATV he was driving ran off the side of the road. The man hit a utility pole and overturned into a ditch, according to police.

Glass was life-flighted from the scene and is in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

An initial investigation indicates alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.