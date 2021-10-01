Attorney to help draft wills for free at Matthew 25 during ‘Write a Will Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matthew 25 Health and Care, located at 413 E. Jefferson Blvd., is a participating location for this year’s Write a Will Week, an event of the Charitable Gift Planners of Northeast Indiana.

“The Write a Will Week campaign is a great way to ensure that you leave a legacy and your estate is distributed according to your wishes,” said Matthew 25 Health and Care.

During the week of Oct. 18, nonprofits across the region will host attorneys who are volunteering their time to help people draft a simple will free of charge. Matthew 25 Health and Care said the only stipulation is that participants make a bequest to a charitable organization.

“We are proud to be a host site this year. We are grateful to attorney and Matthew 25 board member, Adam Henry of Beers Mallers, for donating his time and expertise. Of course we’d love for you to remember Matthew 25 in your will because you can make a big impact here, but mostly we want people to have this opportunity because it gives people hope for the future and peace of mind,” said Michelle Creager, CPA, CEO.

Appointment slots are limited. To sign up to meet with Adam Henry and create a free simple will, contact Samantha at Matthew 25 Health and Care at 260-469-0466.

For more information about Matthew 25 or to support its community efforts, visit matthew25online.org or call the office at 260-469-0467. Donations are 100% tax deductible.