FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday that his office has reached a settlement with Parkview Health over allegations of Medicaid fraud. The healthcare provider has agreed to pay nearly $2.9 million as part of the settlement agreement.

According to a news release issued by the attorney general, Parkview is alleged to have overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 1, 2017 and March 1, 2021. The overbilling was the result of the improper use of revenue codes for certain blood-clotting tests administered to patients at several hospitals in the Parkview system. Because the wrong revenue code was used, Parkview received a much higher reimbursement for each claim than if the proper code had been used.

“All Medicaid providers have an obligation to ensure that they are seeking appropriate and justifiable payments from the Indiana program,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Whenever we have reason to believe the program is overbilled, we investigate — and then we work to recover any overcharges.”

By reaching a settlement, Parkview does not admit to any wrongdoing or fault in connection with the investigation.

“We also appreciate Parkview’s cooperation in resolving this matter when it was brought to their attention,” Attorney General Rokita said.