FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A south Fort Wayne home was damaged by fire Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 8:30 a.m. to 120 N. Seminole Circle on a report of a fire.

Officials at the scene said a fire was found in the attic of the two-story home.

Three people were home at the time and were able to escape without injuries.

A badly burned fan was lowered out of the attic while crews were working.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.