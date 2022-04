FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Powerlifters are gathering in the Fort to test their strength Saturday.

Members of the United States Powerlifting Coalition are in the city for Indiana’s ‘Feats of Strength’ at the Memorial Coliseum.

Lifting began at 9 a.m. for the event that is open to all lifters, with no qualifier required.

More information is on the USPC website.