Athletes call Goalball ‘Great Equalizer’ of sports, give tutorial

The US Women’s National Soccer team is not the only American team having success. The US Women’s Goalball team defeated Great Britain on Sunday to advance to the semi-final round of the International 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Goal Ball qualifier, but what exactly is goalball? What’s the strategy? How do you play it? The US team gave WANE 15 News a one-on-one tutorial.

Every player is blindfolded to equalize the playing field. It keeps any visual impairment from being a disadvantage. That means tracking the ball requires a special kind of coordination.

The ball has bells in it,” Said US Women’s Goalball Player Eliana Mason. “It’s about three pounds. That’s how we track it. People talk about hand-eye coordination in sports We say more like hand-ear coordination. The ball is thrown about 35 40 miles an hour. you hear it. You try to block it with your body and then you try to score back on the other team in it’s most simplistic form.”

Goalball is played in two 12 minute halves with a three minute halftime. There is a ten point mercy rule as well. If a team gets ten points ahead, it is declared the winner. If the game is tied at the end of the second half, the teams go into a sudden death overtime period. If neither team scores during that period, the teams go into one on one shootouts where each player on each team goes against another on the other team. Once the teams go through their entire rosters, whoever has the most points then will win. If the game is still tied, the teams go into a sudden death shootout. That’s where the nerves come in for Mason.

“It’s extremely nerve-wracking,” Mason said. “There’s a lot of pressure to be an athlete and to play the game in general, but to be in a shootout where you have to block the entire court by yourself and hopefully score a goal back. It’s a one on one situation and there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of nerves.”

Mason said there are three different types of throws she likes to use when in a game. One is the smooth toss which is like bowling without the finger holes. Another is a bounce toss, where the ball bounces down to the other end of the court and, in theory, bounces off a defender and into the net. The third is the quick throw where she makes a block and immediately grabs the ball and throws it back to try to catch her opponent off-guard.

Defense requires players to literally throw their bodies around the court.

“I block with my body and then I get up, back up using my hand, orient myself on the goal and then I throw it back at him,” Mason said.

The US Women’s team will be facing Israel in the semi-final match on Monday morning at 11:45