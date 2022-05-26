FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Milford man accused of having pipe bombs in the trunk of his car and bomb-making materials inside his home once threatened to blow up the house belonging to people who supposedly owed him money, according to U.S. District Court documents.

A federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Bradley A. Reid on Wednesday, charging him with felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm while using a controlled substance and unlawfully possessing a bomb.

The charges stem from May 2, when a LaGrange Police officer began an investigation that would eventually involve the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

That officer pulled over a Chrysler 300 travelling south on Detroit Street with its driver side headlight out.

Reid was driving the car while a man riding in the front passenger seat had an outstanding warrant in Elkhart County, court documents said. The officer who pulled them over said in court documents he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the car turned up marijuana, but in the trunk officers also found two shotguns – both of them Remington 12-gauges – plus shotgun shells, ammunition for a .40-caliber pistol and shooting targets, court documents said.

Reid has at least two previous felony convictions in his past, according to court records, which barred him from traveling with those particular guns.

Officers then discovered a black plastic case in the trunk. Inside the case, officers found a galvanized steel pipe with two end caps and a green fuse coming from the one of those caps as well as a heavily taped cylindrical object with plastic zip ties and another green fuse.

Reid and his passenger were taken to LaGrange County Jail. Officers at the scene called the Fort Wayne Police’s bomb squad. A bomb technician determined that both devices were pipe bombs, and that one was filled with pistol ammunition and metal BBs, according to court documents.

“The addition of metal to the interior of the device is to create injury or death to an individual as those items become shrapnel when the device explodes,” an ATF agent wrote in court documents.

Both bombs appeared to be homemade, as well.

While at jail, Reid admitted to possessing at least one of the shotguns. He at first denied knowing anything about the plastic case. When asked if police would find his fingerprints or DNA on the case, Reid at first told them he did not understand the question.

When asked again, Reid shook his head up and down as if saying yes, according to court documents, and then asked for a lawyer.

Agents with the ATF along with officers from the Fort Wayne, Elkhart and LaGrange police departments then searched Reid’s home in Milford.

During the search, they found zip ties that were already put together in a circular fashion like those found on the other bombs, a binary explosive used for firearms practice but also popular in the making of improvised explosive devices, smokeless powder that’s typically used as filler in pipe bombs and a length of green fuse.

Reid’s girlfriend was at the home and told investigators he owned two shotguns and a pistol. The shotguns she described matched the ones found in the trunk of the car he was driving, court documents said. When shown a photo of the plastic case officers found, she said she recognized that as belonging to Reid.

She also told them Reid has threatened to “blow up” the house of people that owe him money and described him as a daily user of methamphetamine, court documents said.

Initially held in LaGrange, Reid has since been moved to Allen County Jail and is being held without bond.

He is set to have his initial appearance in court Friday.