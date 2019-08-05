At the Library: WELT Radio

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library is the only library system in the country that has its own radio station. WELT’s programming ranges from gospel to oldies, reggae and hip hop, to talk shows and citizen journalism.

All programs are created and producers by community members who volunteer for the station.

If someone is interested in being on the radio, ACPL staff will train them on how to run the board, and how to create a show. Some shows are live, but the majority are pre-recorded.

You can find more information on the station, the various programs, how to get involved, and stream live at www.acpl.info/welt.

John O’Rourke has been on local radio in the Fort Wayne market and other areas of the country. He can talk about the appeal of community radio and what makes it different than commercial radio station