At the Library: Summer Learning Program

Summer is right around the corner for many students, but the learning doesn’t have to stop. Visit the Allen County Public Library to enjoy hundreds of free all-ages programs all summer long.

The Summer Learning Program, or SPARK, at the library is made possible by the Foellinger Foundation.

Thanks to community input, the library has modified programming to develop programs that are fun and exciting, but provide a deep, meaningful learning experience.

The Summer Learning Program has grown to be able to provide a free lunch program to 8 locations this year, last year it was only 6. They’ve also grown how many adult programs they provide.

The goal for the SPARK Summer Learning Program is to not only engage people in the summer months, but also spend 10 million minutes of reading. You can do that by registering whoever is participating on the Beanstack app. You’ll then earn badges, and continue to learn all summer long.

The Summer Learning Program runs June 1st through July 31st. For more information head to ACPL.info/SPARK.

