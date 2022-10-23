FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln.

Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above.

The hours for the center are:

Sunday: 12 to 5

Monday: 9 to 5

Tuesday: 9 to 9

Wednesday: 9 to 5

Thursday: 9 to 9

Friday: 9 to 6

Saturday: 9 to 6

For more information about the Rolland Center and the Lincoln Collection, contact the library at Lincoln@acpl.info.