At the Library: Outreach Services Video

Learning happens at the library, but it does go beyond those four walls. The Allen County Public Library offers outreach services to those in the community.

This program is for those who can't come to the library, the library is brought to them. Places the ACPL's outreach services go to are homebound customers, nursing homes, and assisted living centers.

Some of the services part of the outreach include book delivery, collection of books back to the library, book carts, help customers sign up for a library card, and technology assistance.

Learn more about the outreach services by calling 260-421-1237, or by clicking here.

