At the library: New York Times bestselling author Paula McLain

New York Times best-selling author Paula McLain comes to the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.

McLain’s novels focus on historical fiction, specifically Ernest Hemingway’s wives. Her novel, The Paris Wife, focuses on Hemingway’s first wife, Hadley.

Love & Ruins highlights Hemingway’s third wife, Martha Gellhorn.

McLain has her own interesting personal story. Born in Fresno, California in 1965, and abandoned by both parents, she and her two sisters became wards of the California Court System, moving in and out of various foster homes for the next fourteen years. When she aged out of the system, she supported herself by working as a nurse’s aide in a convalescent hospital, a pizza delivery girl, an auto-plant worker, a cocktail waitress before discovering she could (and very much wanted to) write.

On Wednesday, May 15th, McLain will present at the library. The free event will feature McLain presenting, “Creating Fiction from Real-Life Characters.” That presentation starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Theater.

The Main Library is located at 900 Library Plaza. Learn more by heading ACPL.lib.in.us.

