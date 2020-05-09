Associated Churches see spike in online donations after labor unions push virtual food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the National Association of Letter Carriers postponed their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County said they have seen a spike in donations because of virtual effort.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Letter carriers had to postpone their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which pulls in months-worth of supplies for the Associated Churches Food Bank. After they made the announcement, they were approached by the Northeast Indiana Are Labor Federations CIO about joining them and the United Autoworkers Union in a virtual drive, called the #HoldThemOver Solidarity Virtual Food Drive to encourage monetary donations to the food bank. The Associated Churches said the effort has led to a spike in their online donations, something the unions are happy to hear.

“It’s always a great time to fill the food banks and help the people that are in need but right now with the uncertainties and unprecedented times, it is just a good showing to be able to come together with all these people in the community and partner with them to raise the kind of money we’re going to need to help feed this community,” said Lloyd Osbourne, President of the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO.

Stamp Out Hunger typically supplies six to eight months’ worth of food for the 23 Associated Churches food pantries around the county. Executive Pastor Roger Reece said that most of the donations given to the virtual drive have been small but together they make a big difference. It is much needed because while their need to serve has gone up, their food donations have gone down.

“We can’t take in-kind products right now but we can purchase products and so this gives us a little more purchase power to buy the products we need to fill the gaps so it was just extremely beneficial,” said Reece.

The virtual food drive wraps up next Friday. Donations can be made to the Associated Churches Food Bank any time by visiting their website.