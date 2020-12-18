Associated Churches receives $10,000 check to continue helping area families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Associated Churches has received a big financial boost to help area families.

On Thursday, the nonprofit received a $10 thousand check from Lassus Convenience Stores and the Lassus Foundation.

This year’s campaign had all Fort Wayne Lassus locations selling food items and collecting monetary donations to fill what is called “Blessing Bags.” The bags are filled with winter essentials for local families.

This was the fifth year for the partnership and the “Be a Blessing” event.