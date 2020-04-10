Associated Churches providing guidance for Easter services to over 100 member churches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holy Week comes to an end on Sunday with Easter, the resurrection of Christ. A day many head to their place of worship, but that’s not the case this year.

Associated Churches works alongside dozens of churches in Allen County. Executive Pastor Roger Reece is helping those churches adapt to a different kind of Easter Sunday this year.

Associated Churches joins together 140 places of worship across Allen County. Now more than ever the churches are leaning on each other during an unprecedented time.

Pastor Reece says he’s seen many of the larger churches part of Associated Churches lend out IT equipment to smaller congregations to help facilitate online services.

He says especially during Holy Week, folks are turning to spiritual well-being during these different and difficult times.

He commends faith leaders for adapting during this new reality, as he is also giving guidance to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Pastor Reece says many people are feeling loss or grief of what was normal, but has advice to people heading into in this weekend.

“Often times when we experience those things we think about what brings you meaning, what brings you hope in your life. And so, certainly the faith community is part of that, and certainly this weekend is part of the redemptive story is being told. And so, yeah, your spiritual walk and journey is so important, especially during these times. And so, yes it will be different to worship at home, but we certainly want to encourage that,” says Pastor Reece.

Pastor Reece says many of the faith leaders asked for guidance on how to stay connected to congregation members. He and his organization have been helping them work through that, as well.

Pastor Reece says he’s even heard from some church leaders their virtual services have lead to an increase in membership.