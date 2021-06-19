Associated Churches kicks off Father’s Day weekend with 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County kicked off Father’s Day weekend with its 6th annual 5K race on Saturday morning.

“We just believe that encouraging fathers and fatherhood is, is the right thing to do,” said Rev. Roger Reese, the church’s executive pastor. “It’s just tough time sometimes for dads as well.”

The event included a kids fun run as well as the 5K race. Participants had the option to run, walk or ruck.

All proceeds will go to A Baby’s Closet and Military Families.

“The baby’s closet is a wonderful incentive program and, and we know dad some of the role of dad has taken care of the family and so part of that means supporting babies,” said Reese. “The other half will go toward Military Family Support Program, in which we help deployed soldiers and airmen throughout our community and in northeast Indiana.”

Anyone who was unable to attend Saturday’s race and wants to donate to either A Baby’s Closet or Military Families can find out how to do so by clicking here.