Asphalt resurfacing project to begin Monday on US 30 with lane restrictions

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that there will be lane restrictions on U.S. 30 as crews complete an asphalt resurfacing project.

The construction will take place between Old U.S. 30 and C.R. 350 W, INDOT said. During construction drivers can expect a crossover adjacent to C.R. 300 N and a crossover between Fox Farm Road and C.R. 350 W.

Work is scheduled to start on or after Sept. 20 and is expected to last until the end of December.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

