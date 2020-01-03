Asian eatery Yen Ching closes in Covington Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Asian restaurant Yen Ching has closed its popular Covington Plaza location.

A sign on the door of the restaurant at 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd. reads: “Thank you for visiting us at Yen Ching over these many years. Sadly, we have to announce that we will be closing our doors on 1/1/2020.“

No other information was immediately available.

Yen Ching has been a staple in Covington Plaza on Fort Wayne’s southwest side for years. Its website boasts “over 25 years of service” as one of Fort Wayne’s top Chinese restaurants.