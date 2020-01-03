Asian eatery Yen Ching closes in Covington Plaza

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Asian restaurant Yen Ching has closed its popular Covington Plaza location.

A sign on the door of the restaurant at 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd. reads: “Thank you for visiting us at Yen Ching over these many years. Sadly, we have to announce that we will be closing our doors on 1/1/2020.

No other information was immediately available.

Yen Ching has been a staple in Covington Plaza on Fort Wayne’s southwest side for years. Its website boasts “over 25 years of service” as one of Fort Wayne’s top Chinese restaurants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss