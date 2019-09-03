Ashley packager adding shift, hiring 10

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — An Ashley custom contract packer has announced plans to add a third shift and add “at least” 10 positions.

Custom Bottling & Packaging said Tuesday it was preparing to add a third shift to its operation in October. The company said it hopes to grow its 30-employee work force by at least 10 by the end of 2019.

“Our business is growing and we are so excited to add more employees,” said CBP President Kriss Stackhouse. “We have been working longer days, and some weekends trying to keep our orders filled, and decided it was time to add a third shift.”

CBP produces Evolve products including Evolve Bleach Tablets and Evolve Dishwasher Tablets, as well as the Fresh Home line of value cleaning products that includes glass cleaner, fabric refresher and all-purpose cleaner.

Those interested in applying for a position at CBP are encouraged to stop by the office at 101 S. Parker Drive, Ashley, IN 46705 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.