ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Allen Circuit Court added a new judge to its bench as Circuit Judge Ashley Hand was sworn in to her new position.

Hand will be replacing Wendy Davis, who retired to run for Indiana’s 3rd district congressional seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.

Before being appointed to the Allen Circuit Court bench by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, Hand previously served as the senior magistrate in Allen Circuit Court since 2020 and is the president of the Allen County Bar Foundation.

She earned her undergraduate degree at IPFW and her law degree from Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law.

Hand said she is looking forward to starting her new position.

“Honestly, it’s just a great opportunity to be able to continue to serve Allen County and the citizens here in Allen County,” Hand said.

Davis gave opening remarks during the ceremony while Allen Superior Court Judge Andrea R. Trevino swore Hand in.