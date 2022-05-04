FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Could the Fort Wayne skyline have a different name in lights?

Ash Brokerage announced on its website Wednesday it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Integrity Marketing Group of Dallas, pending regulatory approval.

CEO Tim Ash will be a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Ash Brokerage begin in Fort Wayne over 50 years ago, growing its presence into more than 400 employees nationwide and a new 2018 headquarters occupying a revitalized block of downtown.

According to its website, in 2021, Ash Brokerage protected almost 50,000 lives, helping to place nearly $2 billion of premium.

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”) is described as “a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions.”

WANE 15 has reached out to Tim Ash for additional details.