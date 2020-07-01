As statues come down, one to go up in Avilla

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new sculpture is in the works in Northeast Indiana, which seems to go against the national trend.

The design honors police, fire, EMS and front line workers.

A hint of what the finished project will look like.

WANE 15 got a behind the scenes look at the artwork being prepared in Kendallville.

Local attorney Seth Tipton worked with businesses across Northeast Indiana, including Kammerer Welding Services, to put this together.

They say the project has been a year in the making and has changed from their original concept.

They want to make sure it shows how much first responders care about their communities.

The finished work will be on display in downtown Avilla. The unveiling is set for dusk on July 4.