As mobile sports betting grows, so does the need for gambling addiction treatment

The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three professional sports leagues are back playing at the same time. It’s a different tune than nearly a year ago when professional sports halted.

At the same time, Indiana was in its first year of legalized mobile sports betting.

The state reported $46,516,489 in mobile sports betting receipts for the 2020 fiscal year. The most bets came from Draft Kings, Fan Duel, and Bet MGM.

Bowen Center Therapist James Wright said he’s also seeing an increase in people seeking gambling addiction treatment since mobile sports betting became legal.

Wright explained gambling addiction is a process addiction.

The American Addictions Center explains a process addiction is, “The compulsion to continually engage in an activity or behavior despite the negative impact on the person’s ability to remain mentally and/or physically healthy and functional in the home and community.”

If you’ve watched any sports recently, you probably can’t help but have noticed a large number of ads for mobile sports betting. Wright says this can be a trigger for those with a gambling addiction.

We asked viewers, and many are sick of seeing the ads. Others say they are utilizing the ability to make those bets. See some responses in the gallery below.

Wright explains there is a safe way to mobile bet. The best option is to set a budget, and discuss that budget with others.

The State of Indiana offers resources for Hoosiers looking for help with gambling addiction. That can be found here: https://www.in.gov/igc/problemgamblinghelp/2332.htm

WANE 15 will have more on this story on First at Five and the News at Six.