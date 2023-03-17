FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police officers are temporarily increasing patrols in the Fort Wayne area as part of a statewide campaign to enforce sober driving.

“Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence,” ISP said in a release.

It’s a campaign that officially began March 10 and will run through April 4.

This time of year, there are a handful of annual events that could commonly lead to impaired driving, like St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament, the release said. State police intend to combat that through the campaign, as the statistics for fatal crashes continue to climb statewide.

(Indiana State Police)

There were 73 fatalities and more than 2,200 injuries in Indiana car crashes this time last year, state police said.