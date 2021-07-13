ArtsTix Community Box Office becomes one-stop shop for Philharmonic, First Presbyterian Theater tickets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arts United has announced that Fort Wayne Philharmonic and First Presbyterian Theater have joined the ArtsTix Community Box Office to provide a one-stop sho for tickets to concerts and events.

“The Philharmonic is enthusiastic about merging its box office operations with the community box office,” said James W. Palermo, Managing Director. “Our long-term goal is to create a powerhouse collaboration that raises the level of service for all arts and cultural patrons in Northeast Indiana.”

The community box office also supports the patrons of all for One productions, Arena Dinner Theatre, Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Fort Wayne Youtheatre as well as University of Saint Francis theatre productions.

The ArtsTix Community Box Office operates under the direction of and experienced box office professional and employee of Arts United, Reuben Albaugh.

“We strive to be a valuable resource for our community members and local arts organizations,” Albaugh said. “As performing arts organizations begin to present more in-person events, our staff looks forward to continuing to provide their patrons with the best service possible.”

The ArtsTix Community Box Office is located at 303 E. Main St. Standard hours:

Monday through Friday: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 4 p.m. (when a performance is scheduled)

The Box Office opens one hour prior to performances at event sites

Tickets are also available by phone at 260-422-4226 during standard hours. For online ticket purchases for the Philharmonic, visit fwphil.org. For all other partner events, visit artstix.org.