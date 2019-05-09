Arts United seeks parts of Freimann Square to expand

Freimann Square in downtown Fort Wayne could shrink under a plan to grow Arts United.

The city of Fort Wayne Parks Board on Thursday approved a plan for Arts United to buy two parcels of land within Freimann Square from the city of Fort Wayne to expand its facility. The land includes a hilly area between the parking lot and the plaza.

The city of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department has supported the proposal.

Fort Wayne Parks Director Steve McDaniel told WANE 15 that the parks department does not really use the space so the aquisition would not impact any future use.

Dan Ross from Arts United said the space would be used for an expansion to the Arts United Center that could include classroom and rehearsal space. The building also is in need of updated rennovations.

The purchase plan must still be approved by City Council.