Arts United partnering with City of Fort Wayne for expansion efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arts United and the City of Fort Wayne are teaming up to expand the center and its arts programs.

On Thursday, Arts United hosted city officials like Mayor Tom Henry for a tour of the facility. City officials took a moment to share how they envision a new phase of renovations for the campus. Officials hope a public-private partnership will result in renovations and expansion for the Arts United Center.

“More than ever, Fort Wayne is in a very competitive environment,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We no longer compete in northeast Indiana, now we’re competing with cities such as Chicago and Detroit and Cincinnati. The more we can bring to the table to attract employees to come to Fort Wayne, the more we can attract people to move here, the more equipped we are for the future.”

The downtown-based Arts Campus Fort Wayne, which is now designated as one of only 12 Indiana State Cultural Districts, has been included in nearly every economic development plan created over the past 10 years.