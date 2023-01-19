FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arts United, a local nonprofit arts agency, announced Thursday the organization has named a new president and CEO.

The organization appointed Dan Ross, who has worked for Arts United for the last 13 years, as the person who will succeed Susan Mendenhall in late January.

“Given his current level of involvement in Arts United’s initiatives, we as a Board are confident that Dan Ross will continue to lead the current strategic plan and programs in service to the communities in northeast Indiana,” said John Rogers, chair of the Arts United Board of Directors.

A release said Ross brings more than 35 years of experience in arts administration, nonprofit management, fund development, arts advocacy and performance operations.

Ross most recently worked as vice president of Community Development at Arts United and previously worked as general manager and interim executive director at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

“I am confident in the future of Arts United and confident in the talents and commitment of our Board and staff team of leaders,” Ross said.