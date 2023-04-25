FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arts United is introducing a new art grant program in partnership with NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

The Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants program was announced at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

Arts United said their goal is to bring residents in the southeast community together to enhance a sense of pride through unique artistic experiences.

The organization’s mission is to mobilize resources to uplift arts and culture, while enhancing the quality of life in northeast Indiana. Arts United emphasizes promotion, fundraising and grantmaking, business services support, community and economic development, and Arts Campus Fort Wayne coordination.

Heather Closson, Vice President of Community Engagement at Arts United, said that applications are open to all.

“We tried to make the barrier as low as possible,” Closson said. “So, if you have a great project in mind or something that you’re looking for a little bit of extra funding to support, head on over and apply.”

Applicants can sign up for $5,000 to complete their project.

To learn more about Arts United’s programs and initiatives, you can visit their website.