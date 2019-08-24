Arts on full display downtown for Taste of the Arts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Taste of the Arts Festival celebrates and supports the rich diversity of arts and cultural experiences in Fort Wayne. The event returned to downtown Fort Wayne for an 11th year this weekend.

On Saturday, a family-friendly day was held at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, located on 300 E. Main Street.

The day included more than 70 performances of theatre, music and dance. There was also a talent showcase for ages 15 and younger, food by local restaurants, Artlink’s The Art Market, and a beer garden.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art and The History Center waived admission fees for community members.

WANE 15’s weather team was also there demonstrating their mobile green screen.

Watch the video above to check out all the fun.