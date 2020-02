FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Artlink Regional Exhibition 2020 is officially open. The event features mediums of all kinds at the Arts United Campus.

The exhibition features artists from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky. Each piece is judged, but it’s open to your interpretation, too.

If you want to see the exhibition, time is running out. The last day is February 16th. For more information, click here.