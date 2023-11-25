FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Artlink Market has returned for hits beloved Winter Edition market, perfect for grabbing last-minute gifts for the holidays.

The Artlink Market is a curated marketplace that features fine art, craft and handmade goods. The Winter Edition of the market takes place on the last Saturday of November, Nov. 25, and Dec. 2 and 9 all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s market is hosted at Artlink at 300 E Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Applications are still open for vendors if you want to show off your own goods. If you want to learn more about how to be a vendor at Artlink Market head to their website.