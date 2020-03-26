Artists, volunteers needed for 11-day Make It Your Own Mural Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Are you an artist in need of your big break? If so, a mural festival should appeal to you.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest is looking for talent for the Artist and Mentorship Programs as part of the 11-day mural festival scheduled for September 8-18. It will be held throughout the 11 counties of Northeast Indiana including Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest

During Mural Fest, artists will create 11 murals — one in each of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana. The murals all will be unveiled on the same day, with “celebrations and events taking place all over the region throughout the duration of the festival to recognize the artists and the communities,” organizers said.

This map shows the 11 mural locations throughout Northeast Indiana selected by Mural Fest organizers:

The festival is a collaboration between the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

The final unveiling event will be held in partnership with the Downtown Improvement District (DID) and Art This Way Fort Wayne at the Art Crawl event on Friday, Sept. 18, near The Landing and Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Be an Artist or Mentor

Spots are available for both the Artist and Mentorship programs. Both applications are available here and are open through the end of May.

Artists can apply for up to two locations or counties in Northeast Indiana. They are asked to download an Artist Toolkit, one for each county, to study the county’s unique story, research the wall location specifications and submit up to two concepts that resonate with the county’s past, present and future.

“We are searching for international, national and regional artists to submit their designs for Make It Your Own Mural Fest,” said Alex Hall, founder of Art this Way and owner of AH Public Spaces Consulting. “These large-scale murals are pieces of public art that will last for years. As an artist and muralist, myself, I would like each mural to be both representative of the artists’ talents and each community’s story. Our goal as organizers is to celebrate unique artistic styles and also demonstrate the powerful impact large-scale murals can have on community pride and quality of life.”

Volunteers are also needed for the Mentorship Program. Students, emerging artists and veteran artists are invited to apply. Up to five individuals per county will be selected as a volunteer and will work directly under the guidance of the selected muralist to install a mural in one of Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties.

Artists and volunteers will be announced in summer 2020.

Message from organizers regarding coronavirus pandemic

“While recent news about COVID-19 is affecting events around the world, Make It Your Own Mural Fest is currently still planned for September 2020,” said organizers.