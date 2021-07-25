Artists get to work on Clean Drains Fort Wayne project to encourage cleaner waterways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne looking to make people river smART, by educating them on how what they put in storm drains can affect our rivers through drain cover art.

It is a part of their Clean Drains Fort Wayne initiative. Back in April, the city began recruiting artists to paint drain covers featuring the phrase “Be River SmART— only YOU can protect Fort Wayne’s rivers!” There are more than 20,000 storm drains throughout the community and drains are the neighborhood gateways to area rivers. However, the City of Fort Wayne said millions of pounds of trash, debris and other pollutants flow into the streams, creeks and rivers every year.

They are hoping these eye-catching murals will help educate people on how their actions can have an impact on the environment around us.

“This is really an important initiative to inform people that when they are careless and they put things like dog waste or they wash their car or they pour paint even into these drains, these go directly into our water systems,” said artist Alexandra Hall. “They upset the balance and they hurt the environment and ultimately they undermine a lot of the investment that we’re making to try and make this city a more approachable and exciting place by embracing our waterways and our rivers

Artists started their work on Friday and plan to finish the work up Monday evening.