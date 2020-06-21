Artists get creative in adding to dialogue of the Black Lives Matter movement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few weeks, people have expressed their feelings about police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement through protests and petitions. Some have also turned to art to encourage people to keep the conversation going.

When Black Lives Matter protests started happening around the country, Mariah James felt they were being misrepresented in the media as violent. She wanted to show what the protests looked like based on photos she had seen of protests in Fort Wayne, so she put paint to canvas.

“It’s called Black Lives Matter,” said James. “I have a man in the corner here like he has just been teargassed. His eyes are all red. You’ll see milk up there, and then I have a woman right here with her hands behind her back.”

She decided to add it to her collection of work recently featured at The Garden after asking herself what she could do to contribute to the conversation.

“It’s really relevant to me so I feel like it’s really important for me to be speaking about it, and so I felt like this is a platform, people are coming to see my art, so let’s also create a conversation through my art about the protests and Black Lives Matter, because I feel like that’s a really important issue to be discussing right now,” said James.

James said after she got several positive reactions from the painting, she decided to turn it into a print to sell online to raise money for an organization called Color of Change.

“They take surveys and they organize campaigns and they really help call attention to the things that are happening and they help push for change through government and other higher organizations.”

James plans on donating half of the profits from selling the print to Color of Change, but she said above all she wants her painting to encourage the people who see it to have those conversations. It is a similar message to a painting that can be seen on Fortezza’s storefront.

“It’s two people having a conversation where a person that’s of one color is holding a small cup, but sitting on a bigger cup of coffee talking about a conversation, of course, about Black lives,” said Theoplis Smith, III.

Smith was one of the artists who volunteered to paint a boarded-up storefront for Art This Way after several businesses put up plywood following vandalism on the first night of protests in Fort Wayne. He chose the Fortezza location because he says coffee shops are where conversations happen, and he thinks art helps to explain things people might not be able to communicate themselves.

“It’s another perspective or another way to indulge in a conversation,” said Smith. “Some people can come across angry, some people can come across really emotional, and this is my way to translate. It’s therapeutic, balance myself out, and be able to pour out those necessity and key things that needs to be addressed at the moment.”