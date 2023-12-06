FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Whatzup honored a Fort Wayne artist and journalist for their “uniquely significant” contributions to arts and culture in Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities.

Artist Alexandra Hall and journalist Steve Penhollow both received the 2024 H. Stanley Liddell Award, which is named after the founder of Piere’s Entertainment Center.

According to Whatzup, Hall is the youngest recipient of the Liddell Award, and she received a nomination for the award for her work on Art This Way, the Downtown Public Realm Committee and the Fort Wayne Artist Guild.

“Seeing more creativity within our downtown is something that I’ve really been passionate about for a very long time,” Hall said.

Penhollow currently serves as the managing editor of Fort Wayne Magazine and previously worked an arts and entertainment reporter at The Journal Gazette from 1996-2012.

“There aren’t words to describe it,” Penhollow said after receiving the award.

Originally called the Special Achievement Award, the award has been around since 2001.