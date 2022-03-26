HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington County animal shelter hopes their new mural will bring in some adoptive families.

Helping Paws now has a mural designed around the observatory window- made to look like a fishbowl. It’s the first mural from Jaede Russo, who wanted to give back to the shelter.

“They’ve been doing wonderful things for these cats,” Russo said. “There are a lot here that I don’t think would’ve found a place otherwise.”

Helping Paws is currently at capacity at both of their locations, and their cats are in need of permanent loving homes.

“As a rescue, we can only take in so many because we don’t euthanize,” said Dawn Stanley, the co-founder and executive director of the shelter. “We just have to work within our means as far as what our budget is, and how many we can take in and actually care for.”

Helping Paws is in need of cat supplies, volunteers, and adoptive families. You can drop donations at either location. More information is on the website.