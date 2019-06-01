Artist begins work on new downtown Fort Wayne mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An international artist began work on downtown Fort Wayne’s newest mural.

The artist known as 1010 started painting on the north side of 918 S. Calhoun Street Friday morning. He is known for his murals in Berlin, Paris, Madrid, and Detroit. The Germany-based muralist paints portal-like illusions on streets and walls.

The Fort Wayne piece will become part of the Alley Activation Project, which aims to create an outdoor art gallery in alleys and pedestrian corridors in downtown. The Downtown Improvement District and Art This Way have installed nine projects within the network.

1010 is expected to be done with the mural on Monday, June 3. Anyone is welcome to come and watch the progression. The alleyway will have temporary closures during the installation.