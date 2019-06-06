Artist begins work on hotel baseball mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Painting began Wednesday on a baseball mural on the side of a new downtown hotel.

Fort Wayne muralist Tim Parlsey, began work on the baseball mural before the rain hit Wednesday afternoon. He worked from a lift to paint on the side of the new Hampton Inn and Suites which is located near Parkview Field.

The hotel's general manager, Kevin Croy, says he is excited about the artwork and the unique illusion it will create.

"We like the fact that it will look like the ball hit the building and its all cracked so it's really going to be a lot of fun." said Croy.

Parsley has also painted other murals in Fort Wayne, including the bison on The Landing.

The new Hampton Inn and Suites hotel is scheduled to open July 18.

Croy says they are still looking to fill multiple positions at the hotel.