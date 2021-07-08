Artist applications open for veteran-themed mural in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Art This Way program in Downtown Fort Wayne has opened applications for artists to apply for a veteran-themed mural.

Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District are partnering with Warrior Breed MC and Main at Harrison, LLC on a mural project located at 135 West Main St in Fort Wayne. This 2,000 square foot mural will honor past and current veterans, including individuals who served or currently serve in the military, naval or air service.

“Warrior Breed MC is proud to partner with Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District in this very significant mission, honoring our military and veterans through art,” said Founder of Warrior Breed MC Gary Perkey.

This country-wide request welcomes all artists over 18 or older. Extra consideration will go to veterans or artists who have a direct connection with a veteran, Art This Way’s website said.

An artist stipend will range from $6,000 to $9,000. The supply budget is $2,000. Art This Way said wall preparation, lift rental, permits and signage will be covered by the Art This Way program.

The application period closes Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will need to include two .jpeg images of previous work. A optional .jpeg image of a mural design proposal can also be included.

To apply and for more information, click here.