FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a new exhibit at the Allen County Public Library honors historical figures ahead of Black History Month.

The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research unveiled a case Monday featuring artifacts on display that span from 1860 to 1867, including an edition of Harper’s Weekly and photos of leaders like Sojourner Truth, who escaped slavery and advocated for civil rights; Frederick Douglass, known as the father of the abolitionist movement; and Gordon, a refugee from slavery whose infamous photo displaying his visible scars was deemed “a visceral demonstration of the horrors of slavery.”

These artifacts and more can be seen at the main branch of the library in downtown Fort Wayne. The free exhibit will be on display through February.