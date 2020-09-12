Art This Way modifies annual art crawl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is when the Art This Way Art Crawl brings people downtown to checkout all the pieces Fort Wayne has to offer.

However, the pandemic is changing how the event will be held. Instead of one time to gather for an event, Art This Way is encouraging you to spend the entire weekend checking out murals around downtown. It’s being called “Experience Art This Way.”

Mural unveilings will be happening Friday, September 18th from 5-9 p.m. along the Harrison Street corridor.